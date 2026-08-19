A fire at a hotel in Kolkata has left nine people dead, including a child

HQ

A fire that broke out in the early hours of the morning at a hotel in Kolkata has claimed the lives of nine people, including a young child. The incident took place in the early hours of the morning, local time, and although the causes have not yet been fully established, the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault.

Half a dozen injured people were also treated, and the remaining 30 guests staying at the hotel were evacuated. The authorities brought the fire under control in less than an hour.

According to the local news agency ANI (via Reuters), the hotel offers budget accommodation in one of Kolkata's busiest and most bustling areas. Although definitive figures are not yet available, the police state that the nine deceased are Bangladeshi nationals.