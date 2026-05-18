A double dose of Yoshi soundtracks added to Nintendo Music

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Nintendo continues to add to its Nintendo Music service on a regular basis, and just before the weekend, they added two games based on everyone's favorite dinosaur. We're talking, of course, about Yoshi, and more specifically, his self-titled games for the Game Boy and NES, which were originally released in 1991.

The Game Boy soundtrack consists of 18 tracks with a total runtime of 25 minutes, while the NES version features 11 tracks spread over 15 minutes. Both are available now, so if you have an active Switch Online subscription, you can start listening right away.