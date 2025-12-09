A demo for Arcane Eats just dropped during the Wholesome Snack Showcase

As part of the Wholesome Snack Showcase, which spotlights tons of promising indie video games, it was just revealed that developer Wonderbelly Games' Arcane Eats now has a dedicated demo that you can play as of this moment.

Ahead of the roguelike deckbuilder launching in full in 2026, you can now get a sneak peek at the game to experience the culinary crafting available and the challenge of being a skilled chef in a fantasy world that attempts to create a menu that befits all manner of unique customers.

Head to Steam right now to download this demo and for more from Arcane Eats, don't forget to read our dedicated and promising preview from Gamescom 2025.