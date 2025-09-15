Arcane Eats Gamescom Preview: A different kind of deckbuilder that leaves us hungry for more

I had absolutely no expectations for Arcane Eats, which is described as a chef-focused deck builder with roguelite elements. Card games don't really appeal to me, and my culinary skills are limited to turning on the oven without setting the kitchen on fire. Nevertheless, the game ended up being one of my personal highlights from last month's Gamescom.

Before I got to try the game myself, I had a chat with its creator, Bob Roberts, who was previously lead designer on Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. He now develops games together with his wife Andrea (who has worked on Fable III, among other things) under the name Wonderbelly Games. Their latest project stems from a shared interest in TV cooking programmes.

"We really like those cooking shows such as Iron Chef and Master Chef. You have a creative master who hands over a strange secret ingredient, and the contestants have to improvise and deal with whatever the show throws at them, turning the ingredients into something amazing. That's what we like about roguelites and drafting in a deck builder as well - you learn the system really well and try to improvise with whatever cards you are dealt."

It sounds like an interesting recipe, to say the least, and I quickly learn that it also works in practice. The idea is that you draw cards with different ingredients. You then place them on one of the three hotplates on the table in front of you. Depending on your ingredients, it takes a certain number of turns before the food is ready and can be served to hungry customers. By using specific cards, you can also reduce the cooking time or increase the nutritional value of the food.

The guests can be either humans or monsters, but it's best to think of them as the latter. This is because they often become extremely troublesome if they do not get their food on time and start to harm you. Some will scold you, which will drain your mental resources, while others may bang on the table and destroy your dishes. You "defeat" them by serving them a dish that satisfies their appetite - think of it as a more traditional card game.

There is a lot to keep track of, but since the card game is played against the CPU and not against other players, you also have time to think. Roberts says that many other cooking games simulate industrial kitchens, where the goal is to deliver large quantities of food according to specific instructions while a timer aggressively counts down. Here, you have no recipe to follow and no clock to watch, and you have to manage on your own by thinking tactically and creatively. As a result, I am not so stressed that I don't have time to admire the many fine details in the game's presentation, which has clearly already had a lot of time in the oven.

The colourful characters, which include both humans and crazy monsters, may be a little too "child-friendly" for my taste, but they are charming nonetheless. As I slowly take a card with a dish, my customer's hungry eyes follow the mouse pointer, and as it approaches, he opens his mouth expectantly. If I had had more time, I could have teased him by moving the mouse back and forth for several minutes - that's how fun this detail is, and it's far from the only charming quirk. For example, after each dish, you can give your improvised dishes a suitable name and save them in a recipe book. The chosen style, like the premise itself, stems from the developers' own interests.

"We are huge nerds in terms of fantasy stuff," says Roberts. "There is also lot of fun and light-hearted humour in everything we do. Our last game, Roundguard, was also a silly fantasy game, full of puns. It's a space we are comfortable in and have a lot of fun exploring. And it's just more fun to us to cook ground unicorn than a normal pack of ground beef."

Beneath the charming façade, however, lies a rather tough game. It's easy at first, but as the day turns into evening (each round represents a working day), the customers' appetites increase. It all culminates in a very hungry "boss," for whom you typically have to prepare a veritable feast, requiring several cards to be combined on the same stove. Fortunately, Roberts gives me a few tips along the way, and it turns out that I can quickly increase the nutritional value significantly by playing the right cards and making strong combinations.

"Were hoping that fans of deck builder's will see the complexity, and not be scared up by the cartoony vibe. But at the same time, we had a lot of people coming through the last few days saying, 'I don't usually like deck builders, but I'm really into this.' So hopefully we can bring some new people into the fold. But our first priority is to build a deep, strategic game,", says Roberts.

Unfortunately, there was time for only a single round. New Gamescom appointments were calling, and as the developers were also showcasing the game at the extremely crowded Indie Show Floor, other players were also ready to eagerly dive into the game. Before I had to move on, however, Roberts managed to explain a little about the game's progression.

"You come to the town after a day of service. You got your money from feeding everybody, and - among other things, you can upgrade your deck with new cards, and choose new kitchen staff that provides passive bonuses."

Although an official release date has not yet been announced, Roberts concluded by revealing that Wonderbelly Games is aiming to release Arcane Eats "in the middle of next year," while a publicly available demo should be ready in a few months. Based on this little appetiser, it's definitely something we're looking forward to.