A bidding war has begun over Christopher McQuarrie's Battlefield movie

HQ

Gaming adaptations are huge right now, and if you need any more proof, you only need to look at how hungry studios are for the Battlefield movie. Coming from director Christopher McQuarrie and potentially starring Michael B. Jordan, two of Hollywood's hottest commodities are attached, and five big names want the film under their banner.

As per TheWrap, these five studios are Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon MGM Studios, Sony, Universal, and Netflix. All of these studios have apparently put bids forward, surely making McQuarrie feel like the belle of the ball. McQuarrie is coming off the last two Mission: Impossible movies, and while the final story of Ethan Hunt's saga didn't quite impress as much as it could have at the box office, it's clear the director has a handle on creating large action set pieces, something Battlefield is well known for.

Paramount is preparing its Call of Duty movie right now, with Taylor Sheridan attached in a writing capacity. That's probably why we won't see Paramount joining the bids for the Battlefield film, but should that Warner Bros. and Paramount merger take place, we could see both CoD and Battlefield under one banner. Crazy times.