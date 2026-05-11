A Bane & Deathstroke movie is heading to the new DCU

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Announced back in 2024 when James Gunn and Peter Safran were ironing out ideas for their new DCU, the Deathstroke and Bane crossover film has since been swept under the rug. Now, it's believed that the next steps towards the film's development are being taken, as a director is looking to be locked in.

Deadline has heard that Greg Mottola is being eyed to direct the feature. Mottola might already be familiar with fans of the DCU, as he was behind some episodes of Peacemaker. A script hasn't been turned in yet for the Bane & Deathstroke film, but there was one back in 2024, written by Moon Knight writer Matthew Orton. It's believed Orton will return for a re-write if Mottola is the choice locked in for the director.

Bane and Deathstroke haven't interacted in canon comics before. While they've had brief appearances together in DC vs. Vampires and DCeased, this would be quite a novel experience if the movie does end up coming to our screens. It would also mark the first time in many years either Bane or Deathstroke had been given a cinematic recreation.