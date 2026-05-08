62% of gamers no longer purchase full-price titles, study finds

HQ

A new study shows that people are no longer going out and buying games at full price. In the digital age that we live in, where store sales and subscription services mean you can dodge a $70 fee to play a game with relative ease, consumers aren't willing to pay full price anymore. Up to 62% of gamers, most of which come from a younger generation, will buy a game at full price.

This data comes from IGN's Generations In Play Audience Study, which collected data from more than 5,000 gamers across the UK, US, and Australia. As well as finding that 62% of gamers no longer pay full price for titles, the survey also found out that consumers are generally more active than in the past. Community engagement is a huge part of selling a game, and 55% of Gen Z say that expertise and authenticity are the main drivers of trust, rather than past brand recognition.

90% of players across the survey also said they use some form of game help. Maybe a lot of us need to "git gud," as the saying goes. Overall the survey says consumers across Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z are prioritising "infinite libraries" over keeping individual content ownership. It's not just gaming that the survey covered, and while this trend sticks throughout other forms of media, too, it is noted in Gen Z's favour that they're more willing to go see a movie on opening night. Woohoo, we go outside!