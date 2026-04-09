2XKO will be getting more champions than expected this year

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Riot Games had a strange start to 2026 because the developer launched its tag-battler 2XKO in full and on consoles but then soon followed this debut with the news that the team behind the project was being cut down and facing layoffs. Somehow, Riot expected this news to not really affect the expansion of the game and on this front a roadmap was soon promised to lay out the plans for the months ahead.

Things must be going better than expected at the developer, as an updated roadmap has now been shared, where it is confirmed that an extra champion will be making their arrival in-game in 2026, as will some other key features.

We aren't told who this extra champion will be, only that the total character additions this year is expanding from five to six. Likewise, we're promised that a new Fuse will be added this year, as will a way to more easily find a duo partner, with this coming as soon as next month.

You can see the updated roadmap for 2XKO below.