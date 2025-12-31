2XKO launches for PC and consoles on the 20th of January

HQ

It seems Riot Games' fighter 2XKO won't be lingering long in Early Access, as a quickly privatised YouTube trailer for the game tells us that we'll be getting a full release on the 20th of January, 2026 for both PC and consoles.

The trailer was caught by Wccftech, but as they note it was only up for a short time before being taken offline. Considering people have already spotted the news, though, we'd expect the trailer to pop up on our feeds before long.

2XKO launched in Early Access in October and enjoyed solid responses from a lot of players. The game's roster isn't fully fleshed out yet, but each character certainly feels unique and powerful in their own right. As a 2v2 tag fighter, 2XKO offers something different to the current scene, and looks to kick off a strong 2026 for fighting games as we await the arrival of Marvel's Tokon: Fighting Souls, Avatar Legends, and more.