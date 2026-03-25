20-year-old Martín Landaluce avenges Alcaraz and makes history at the Miami Open

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Martín Landaluce has become the one to surprise of the Miami Open, after defeating Sebastian Korda at the Miami Open round of 16, coming from one set down and saving a match point, to finally beat him 2-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 in two and a half hours.

Aged 20, it is the furthest he has gone in a ATP event of any category, let alone a Masters 1,000, becoming the first player born in 2006 to reach the final eight of a Masters 1,000 category, as well as the lowest ranked player (151 in the world when he began the tournament in the qualifying stages) to reach this far at the Miami Open since Jim Grabb in 1994).

Landaluce, who has played mostly in the Challenger Tour, where he won two titles, most recently in Orléans in September 2025, has only won six matches in the ATP circuit, and four of them have been at the Miami Open 2026, including three top-50 players: Luciano Darderi, Karen Khachanov and Sebastian Korda.

Landaluce "avenges" Carlos Alcaraz, who was defeated by Korda last Sunday, and will next face Jiri Lehecka tonight, not earlier than 20:00 CET, 19.00 GMT.