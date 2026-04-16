ZPF launches for PC, Switch and Xbox today - and we have a launch trailer to show you

The Mega Drive is probably the retro platform with the most vibrant community right now, largely thanks to superb development tools. As a result, there are plenty of games available, and one of the better ones to come out recently is the 2025 shoot 'em up title ZPG.

It offers classic action in the same style as Thunder Force IV and Gley Lancer (or, for that matter, Gradius and R-Type). Now, developer Mega Cat Studios has announced that more people will get to try the game, and they say it's being released today for PC, Switch, and Xbox. They promise that "this version isn't just a simple port, but a pixel-perfect translation of the 16-bit chaos the game is known for."

This means there won't be any stretched pixels; instead, we get selectable frames:

"Pixel art should never be stretched. To keep the original arcade aspect ratio while making the most of your monitor, we've included two unique custom display frames. These help that "Future Metal Fantasy" aesthetic really pop without compromising the integer-scaled gameplay."

Check out the trailer below for this fast-paced and stylish shoot 'em up. We actually have the Mega Drive version and can confirm that it's a truly entertaining title that gives you that "just one more time" feeling when the Game Over screen pops up.