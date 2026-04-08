Zoolander is messing up Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in new video

HQ

As we all know, there are many ways to go viral, and unfortunately, an alarming number of them are downright terrible. Some, however, are funnier and more tasteful than others. The creator eli_handle_b.wav belongs to the latter group and has found a niche all of their own: throwing iconic movie and TV characters into games where they absolutely don't belong, and they manage to make it feel shockingly natural. We've previously seen everything from Mr. Bean in Hitman to Austin Powers in Cyberpunk 2077 (and quite often The Office's resident troublemaker Michael Scott in the midst of messing up and misunderstanding everything), and now it's time for yet another completely absurd cameo.

This time, it's none other than Derek Zoolander who has stumbled into Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, last year's smash hit that has won just about every award imaginable. As we all know, Zoolander has roughly three brain cells and one pose in his arsenal, which makes him exactly as out of place and hysterically funny as you can imagine.

Check out the video below and be sure to check out the rest of the channel's work if you want to see more movie heroes who definitely don't belong in the games they end up in.