LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Narita Boy
 See in hd icon
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zombie Army 4 is shuffling its way onto Xbox Series tomorrow

The PS5 version of the game released earlier this week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Zombie Army 4: Dead War, the latest entry into the post-apocalyptic tactical shooter series, is being enhanced for the Xbox Series S and X on April 8 (a PS5 version of the game was also released earlier this week). This free update for existing owners includes reduced loading times, and improved resolutions and frame rates across all platforms.

Alongside the next-gen versions, tomorrow's update also comes with several fixes. The most interesting of these is that cross-platform multiplayers has now been added for Windows 10 Store with Steam and Epic Games Store. The update is also said to add brand new content too with the patch notes stating that there will be: "New music, combat pieces, and general gameplay pieces."

You can take a look at both the upgrades and the aforementioned fixes below:

PlayStation - out now:


  • 4K @ 60Hz only (DRS enabled - The resolution of the image can drop below the target to ensure a smooth FPS)

  • Reduced loading times

Xbox Series S (April 8):


  • 1080p @ 60Hz only (DRS enabled - The resolution of the image can drop below the target to ensure a smooth FPS)

  • Reduced loading times

Xbox Series X (April 8):


  • Includes quality/performance toggle with the following settings

  • Quality - [email protected] 60Hz (DRS enabled - The resolution of the image can drop below the target to ensure a smooth FPS)

  • Performance - 1080p @ 120Hz (Requires a 120Hz display with HDMI 2.1 support)

  • Reduced loading times

Fixes and improvements


  • Balance changes have been applied to the mission Death Canal

  • Cross-platform multiplayer added for Windows 10 Store with Steam and Epic

  • New music, combat pieces, and general gameplay pieces added across all platforms

  • Fixes applied to Damnation Valley to address issues raised with The Fan Service Challenge and with characters getting stuck in the Scaffolding Area

  • In chapter 4 of Deeper than Hell, 'Stop Schweiger Completing The Occult Engine' objective will now update after killing all the zombies present in the area

  • In chapter 4 of Alpine Blitz, players can no longer get stuck inside carriages

  • On Xbox, cut scene audio issues fixed in Deeper than Hell

  • General bug fixing and improvements

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Thanks, VG247.

Related texts

Zombie Army 4: Dead WarScore

Zombie Army 4: Dead War
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"The gunplay is great, even away from the scope, and we particularly enjoyed the crazy weapon mods."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy