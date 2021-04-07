Zombie Army 4 is shuffling its way onto Xbox Series tomorrow

You're watching Advertisements

Zombie Army 4: Dead War, the latest entry into the post-apocalyptic tactical shooter series, is being enhanced for the Xbox Series S and X on April 8 (a PS5 version of the game was also released earlier this week). This free update for existing owners includes reduced loading times, and improved resolutions and frame rates across all platforms.

Alongside the next-gen versions, tomorrow's update also comes with several fixes. The most interesting of these is that cross-platform multiplayers has now been added for Windows 10 Store with Steam and Epic Games Store. The update is also said to add brand new content too with the patch notes stating that there will be: "New music, combat pieces, and general gameplay pieces."

You can take a look at both the upgrades and the aforementioned fixes below:

PlayStation - out now:



4K @ 60Hz only (DRS enabled - The resolution of the image can drop below the target to ensure a smooth FPS)



Reduced loading times



Xbox Series S (April 8):



1080p @ 60Hz only (DRS enabled - The resolution of the image can drop below the target to ensure a smooth FPS)



Reduced loading times



Xbox Series X (April 8):



Includes quality/performance toggle with the following settings



Quality - [email protected] 60Hz (DRS enabled - The resolution of the image can drop below the target to ensure a smooth FPS)



Performance - 1080p @ 120Hz (Requires a 120Hz display with HDMI 2.1 support)



Reduced loading times



Fixes and improvements



Balance changes have been applied to the mission Death Canal



Cross-platform multiplayer added for Windows 10 Store with Steam and Epic



New music, combat pieces, and general gameplay pieces added across all platforms



Fixes applied to Damnation Valley to address issues raised with The Fan Service Challenge and with characters getting stuck in the Scaffolding Area



In chapter 4 of Deeper than Hell, 'Stop Schweiger Completing The Occult Engine' objective will now update after killing all the zombies present in the area



In chapter 4 of Alpine Blitz, players can no longer get stuck inside carriages



On Xbox, cut scene audio issues fixed in Deeper than Hell



General bug fixing and improvements



Thanks, VG247.