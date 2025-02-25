Zelensky hands Trump a list of ceasefire violations by Russia

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sent a clear message to United States President Donald Trump, delivering a detailed list of all ceasefires violated by Russia since 2014 (via The Kyiv Independent).

Speaking at the Support Ukraine summit in Kyiv, Zelensky warned against rushing into peace negotiations without clear and solid security guarantees, citing Russia's repeated violations of truce agreements.

With 25 violations on record, Zelensky emphasised the need for balanced diplomacy and robust protections, underscoring that any premature peace deal without strong safeguards could allow Russia to regain strength and resume aggression at a later date.

These comments come amid concerns that Trump might be looking to side-line Ukraine in negotiations with Moscow, especially after recent talks in Saudi Arabia that excluded Ukrainian representatives.

As tensions mount and the diplomatic landscape shifts, Zelensky's stance is one of caution, urging that any peace deal must ensure real security for Ukraine. For now, it remains to be seen how this evolving situation will unfold.