Yuffie has two chapters in Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade

During Sony's livestream last week, Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade, which is basically a better looking PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy VII: Remake to PlayStation 4. It can either be purchased separately or bought after freely upgrade the base game from PlayStation 4.

One of the main draws is that the fan favorite Yuffie joins the battle, and yesterday, more details were shared on her whereabouts. As reported on Japanese Game Watch, Yuffie has a two chapter story to play through where Yuffie and her companion Sonon will infiltrate Shinra and steal the "ultimate Materia". Unfortunately, this won't be available for PlayStation 4, so if you wish to play like Yuffie, get a PlayStation 5.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade launches on June 10.