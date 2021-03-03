Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade

Yuffie has two chapters in Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade

Unfortunately, her content won't be available to players on PS4.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

During Sony's livestream last week, Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade, which is basically a better looking PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy VII: Remake to PlayStation 4. It can either be purchased separately or bought after freely upgrade the base game from PlayStation 4.

One of the main draws is that the fan favorite Yuffie joins the battle, and yesterday, more details were shared on her whereabouts. As reported on Japanese Game Watch, Yuffie has a two chapter story to play through where Yuffie and her companion Sonon will infiltrate Shinra and steal the "ultimate Materia". Unfortunately, this won't be available for PlayStation 4, so if you wish to play like Yuffie, get a PlayStation 5.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade launches on June 10.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake IntergradeFinal Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade
Final Fantasy VII: Remake IntergradeFinal Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy