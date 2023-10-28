Yu-Gi-Oh mad lad manages to pull off the most iconic move from the show in a tournament

HQ

The year is 2002. The original Yu-Gi-Oh set, the Legend of Blue Eyes White Dragon, has just released. You have the most overpowered card in the game. Exodia, the Forbidden One, an instant win if you collect all the pieces.

In the year 2023, Exodia isn't nearly as dangerous. Cards can now remove pieces from your deck, making it harder to get the combo online. But, at a recent tournament, pro Yu-Gi-Oh player Jeffrey Leonard solidified himself in the game's history after winning a tournament using the one-turn-kill deck, piecing together Exodia not once but twice in the 3-game finale.

Even Leonard's opponent couldn't help but get in on the fun as the cards were assembled. The audience chanted "one more piece" as Leonard put together his winning strategy. The commentators channeled their inner Yugi Moto when they saw Exodia in all his glory, proudly stating "Exodia, obliterate!"

You can check out the match below and see this bit of gaming history. It might not be a popular strategy in modern Yu-Gi-Oh, but Exodia can still pack a wallop in 2023.