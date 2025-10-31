Youtube cracks down on realistic violence in gaming videos

HQ

Major changes are coming to Youtube that will bring with it some serious ramifications for those who feature video game related content. The new policy that will come into effect on the 17th of November, will impose age restrictions on content featuring realistic human characters who are subjected to violence or torture.

Youtube has provided some clarification, adding that it will consider factors such as how long the violence that is shown lasts, how close to the camera it takes place and weather or not the character och characters featured look realistic

A spokesperson for Youtube mentions that there are ways for creators to get around this. Either by blurring the scenes or otherwise concealing the violence. Alternatively, cutting it down significantly.

Speaking to The Verge, Boot Bullwinkle said that:

"Certain content may be age-restricted if it's non-fleeting or zoomed in and there may be ways the creator can choose to play the mission to avoid content that would lead to an age restriction"

He went on to explain how this new policy is a necessary step and how it is about taking responsibility for what is available. Specifically considering the younger audience out there.

"YouTube's policies are designed to adapt to the evolving digital world, and these updates reflect our ongoing commitment to protect younger users and foster a responsible platform"

For those who play or stream games such as Call of Duty and Battlefield, this can indeed completely change things. With ad revenue being completely out of the question if their videos get flagged as 18+. We can only wait and see how things will play out.

What are your thoughts on this new policy?