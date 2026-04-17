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Good Boy

You'll be able to watch Good Boy on Disney+ by the end of April

The horror film starring Hollywood's most recent canine sensation, Indy, is about to land on the streamer.

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Your Disney+ subscription is about to become even more valuable, as by the end of April, the recent horror flick, Good Boy, will be making its arrival on the streaming platform.

Debuting as part of the Hulu connection, Good Boy revolves around a dog who is attempting to protect his owner from malicious supernatural forces inhabiting the new home the pair have moved to.

Directed by Ben Leonberg, Good Boy's leading star is Hollywood's latest canine obsession, the charismatic Indy the Dog, who stole countless spotlights recently at premieres and awards ceremonies.

As for the exact date that Good Boy arrives on Disney+, the film will be viewable from April 25. If you're unsure of what to expect from the movie, you can read our dedicated review and even see a full trailer below.

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Good BoyScore

Good Boy
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Marcus Persson

We've checked out one of this year's most unique horror films, where man's best friend is really put to the test when evil forces try to get their claws into his beloved owner.



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