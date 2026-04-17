You'll be able to watch Good Boy on Disney+ by the end of April

Your Disney+ subscription is about to become even more valuable, as by the end of April, the recent horror flick, Good Boy, will be making its arrival on the streaming platform.

Debuting as part of the Hulu connection, Good Boy revolves around a dog who is attempting to protect his owner from malicious supernatural forces inhabiting the new home the pair have moved to.

Directed by Ben Leonberg, Good Boy's leading star is Hollywood's latest canine obsession, the charismatic Indy the Dog, who stole countless spotlights recently at premieres and awards ceremonies.

As for the exact date that Good Boy arrives on Disney+, the film will be viewable from April 25. If you're unsure of what to expect from the movie, you can read our dedicated review and even see a full trailer below.