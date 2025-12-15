You can start 2026 by supporting Ukraine with a nice cosplay calendar

HQ

Russia is still waging war against Ukraine, and drones are a big threat. This year's charity project collects funds for "purchasing portable anti-UAV jammers to protect Ukrainian soldiers from FPV drones in frontline regions".

This new cosplay calendar is delivered in 2 sizes: L (Light) - A3 (420x297 mm) and XL - A2 (587x395 mm), with vertical framing, printed on glossy paper. And since this is a calendar, it includes 12 pics of Ukrainian cosplayers, and some "bonus materials" as well.

The small L-calendar costs 40 USD, and the bigger XL-calendar 50 USD. You may do your purchase here to support good cause.