You can once again try out Star Citizen for free

HQ

Star Citizen is one those games, that has been in development for a really long time. Over the years, it has gathered a funding for over 700 million dollars, but still seems to require more work in order to call itself finished.

In the past, there has been several opportunities to try out Star Citizen for free, and you may do it again now. Untill August 22nd, Star Citizen is free-to-play, and the idea is to gather votes about what is the best space ship in the game. And for obvious reason this free-to-play period includes all 16 space ships that are available.

"Ship Showdown sees the Star Citizen community voting for their favourite vehicles, and this year a shortlist of sixteen ships will be battling it out across different categories."

"As part of the celebration, every player will gain free access to all sixteen ships for a limited time, so they can try them out before voting."

So... try the game on PC, and vote for your favourite space ship. And tell us in the comments, when do you think Star Citizen will get a "real" 1.0 release?

Thanks, Eurogamer