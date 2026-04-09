You can now play a demo for We Were Here Tomorrow

The Triple-i Initiative Showcase has been chock-full of exciting indie and AA announcements, with one of these dedicated to Total Mayhem Games' upcoming two-player puzzle series.

During the show, We Were Here Tomorrow made an appearance, with the developer on-hand to announce that a demo for the upcoming game has been made available on PC via Steam. As of the moment, you can head to Valve's platform to get a taste of the anticipated title, which will be launching in full on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime later in 2026.

There is a catch with this demo, as it won't be perpetually available. Fans will get one week to try out the game before the demo is taken down to ensure surprises are left untouched ahead of the full launch down the line.

As for what this demo will offer, we're told in a press release that it'll bring "a first playable sneak peek of the game's new retro-future setting, a nostalgic return to the franchise's signature cooperative puzzle-solving, and an accessible introduction for newcomers to the series."

For a sneak-peek at what's in store, check out the latest gameplay trailer for We Were Here Tomorrow below.