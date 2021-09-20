You can grab this awesome ancient Poké Ball by pre-ordering Pokémon Legends Arceus at Amazon UK

HQ

If you are considering pre-ordering Pokémon Legends Arceus then you may want to head over to Amazon UK, as it's offering some pretty enticing pre-order bonuses. The online retailer is giving away a flashy-looking steel book and a physical replica of the ancient Poké Balls seen within the game. Pretty cool, right?

In addition to this, Amazon UK is offering several different bundles for the upcoming Diamond and Pearl remakes. Both Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl can be purchased here along with figurines of their box art legendaries and sticker sheets containing many popular creatures. There's even a separate bundle for the double pack that includes a steelbook showcasing both Palkia and Dialga.

You can take a look at the pre-order bonuses for Legends Arceus below, but do be aware that the image states that the final design may vary upon release.

