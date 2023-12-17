You can finally buy police vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online

HQ

While we're all waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar have given us a new update in Grand Theft Auto V to help that wait feel a little easier. The Chop Shop update brings about a few new features, but long-time players of Grand Theft Auto Online will instantly notice three important new vehicles available for purchase.

Now, you can buy your own police car and police riot van. These things don't come cheap, with the police car price starting at just over three-and-a-half million dollars, and the van costing a similar amount.

You can customise some of these cars, changing their liveries, lights, and ram bars, but considering the point of these things is they look like cop cars, it's likely you won't want to change them too much.

For the roleplayers out there and those that maybe just want to spook their friends by making them think the cops are running them down, this has been a long time coming.