Yerba Buena showcases its wild gameplay and releases a free demo on Steam

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There are plenty of platform-puzzle games, but narrative experiences like those in Yerba Buena are few and far between. The platform-puzzle title has unveiled a new trailer at the Galaxies Spring Showcase, and this time it focuses on its unique 'copy and paste' behaviour mechanics.

In case you didn't know, in Yerba Buena, developed by Mad About Pandas, you play as Barb, a forgotten human NPC trapped inside a video game who must take the reins and try to save the city of San Francisco using her weapon, the Oscillator. With this weapon, you can 'copy' a desired behaviour from one object and apply it to another. Sounds strange, doesn't it? But it looks like proper fun... And if you don't believe me, have a look at the trailer below.

And if that still hasn't quite convinced you (or if it has, and you can't wait any longer to play it), you should know that a demo of the game has just been released on Steam, which you can access here.

Yerba Buena is coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series on 26 May. Are you going to join the madness?