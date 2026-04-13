Xbox to host a first-look at Metro 2039 later this week

Rumours have been going absolutely rampant as of late about an Xbox show slated to happen later this week in which a new Metro game would be revealed. It seems as though Xbox, developer 4A Games, and publisher Deep Silver has had enough of these rumours, as this very show has now been confirmed.

In an Xbox Wire article, it's mentioned that an Xbox First Look: Metro 2039 show will be taking place on Thursday, April 16 at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST, wherein we will get to meet the next chapter in the famed series for the first time.

We're told to expect the following: "This will be the fourth mainline entry from 4A Games in the series based on the iconic novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, following Metro 2033 (2010), Metro: Last Light (2013), and Metro Exodus (2019), all of which tell the stories of survivors of nuclear devastation living in the Moscow subway tunnels and the world that surrounds them."

You'll be able to watch the show live on YouTube, and as ever, Xbox will host localised versions in a variety of languages, including accessible options for those with hearing disabilities.