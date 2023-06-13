Xbox is getting a new dashboard "in the coming months"

HQ

It has been known for quite some time that Microsoft is working on a new Home User Experience for Xbox, something they claim will be not only faster, buy also more user-friendly.

While the update initially was met with criticism from Xbox Insiders trying out the latest updates before they are officially released, it has reportedly gotten a lot better lately with overwhelmingly positive impressions from insiders using it. And now it seems like it's about to go public fairly soon. In a post of at Xbox Wire, the Xbox team explains:

"After testing in our Insider program for several months, and continuously refining through Insider feedback and user research, we will be bringing a fresh look anchored on discoverability that will begin rolling out to all users in the coming months."