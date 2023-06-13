Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Xbox is getting a new dashboard "in the coming months"

We can reportedly look forward to a both faster and more user-friendly experience.

It has been known for quite some time that Microsoft is working on a new Home User Experience for Xbox, something they claim will be not only faster, buy also more user-friendly.

While the update initially was met with criticism from Xbox Insiders trying out the latest updates before they are officially released, it has reportedly gotten a lot better lately with overwhelmingly positive impressions from insiders using it. And now it seems like it's about to go public fairly soon. In a post of at Xbox Wire, the Xbox team explains:

"After testing in our Insider program for several months, and continuously refining through Insider feedback and user research, we will be bringing a fresh look anchored on discoverability that will begin rolling out to all users in the coming months."

