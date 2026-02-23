Xbox fans hope for a comeback of exclusive games after cryptic comment from the new boss

HQ

A lot happened during Phil Spencer's time as head of Xbox (he finished his last day at work on Friday), some of which fans liked and some of which drew criticism. In the former category, we find the launch of Game Pass, all the reinforcements of Xbox Game Studios, and really powerful hardware investments such as Xbox One X and Xbox Series X.

Among the more controversial initiatives, we find the decision to abandon exclusives to make all games multi-format. Microsoft's games have sold very well, especially on PlayStation 5, but many believe that this significantly undermines the reason for purchasing an Xbox console. Because of this, a statement from Spencer's successor, Asha Sharma, has received a lot of attention.

Over the weekend, she interacted with a number of fans online, one of whom wrote that Xbox without exclusive games lacks identity and that exclusives therefore are very important. Her comment on this was: "Hear you."

We probably shouldn't read too much into this, but as can be seen in the comments section, people are generally overjoyed with the response and believe and hope that it may mean at least a partial return to exclusives.

What do you think she meant by these two words?