WWE 2K Battlegrounds' release date has been revealed

When 2K stated it would change the game up a bit for this year's WWE title, very few were prepared for what was coming. WWE 2K Battlegrounds is an over-the-top, arcade-style brawler that offers peak insanity performances from all your favourite WWE wrestlers such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Undertaker, Mankind, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton and more as well as eight unique battlegrounds to throw down on.

The game features plenty of modes to make up-and-coming arcade wrestlers feel just as welcome as the seasoned veterans and even has Jerry 'The King' Lawler and Mauro Ranallo at the commentator table.

Get ready for some wacky content as well. There are gators looking to chomp, military helicopters to swing from and outlandish weapons at the disposal of all. If this sounds interesting, you can pre-order the standard edition (£34.99) or the digital deluxe edition (£44.99) right now and both versions offer a pre-order bonus in the form of Famer "Edge" at launch. The latter edition also comes with all versions of Stone Cold, The Rock and Ronda Rousey and 1100 golden bucks, which is the game's in-game currency (which is also earnable through playing the game).

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will release for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, Stadia, Switch and Xbox One on September 18 of this year. Take a look at the trailer below.