World War Z VR announced, launching on Meta Quest and SteamVR in August

Saber Interactive has just announced a new World War Z project, one that is described as a "totally-new, first-person, single-player experience" that is based on the recent movie starring Brad Pitt and the third-person action coming from the developer a few years ago. It's known simply as World War Z VR, and it's launching on Meta Quest and SteamVR platforms this August.

As for how this game differs from the recent World War Z, we're told in a press release: "World War Z VR faithfully reimagines the intense action of the original World War Z game to create the most immersive VR zombie experience ever. Take on hordes of over 200 zombies on screen at a time, an astounding technical feat for VR which will put your skills to the ultimate test!"

In terms of additional information, the game is described to be "designed from the ground up to capture the series' legendary scale and action for long-time fans and VR enthusiasts alike." It will take the action to three core locations, New York, Tokyo, and Marseille, and it'll offer a list of seven playable characters, weapons, perks, and difficulty settings to choose from too.

The specifics for the platform include that the game is coming to Meta Quest 3, Quest 2, Quest Pro, and SteamVR, and it'll launch on August 12 for the rather affordable price tag of £14.99/€19.99. Catch the announcement trailer below.