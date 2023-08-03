Wonder Woman 3 is on the way... Again!

HQ

It's none other than Gal Gadot herself who confirms that Wonder Woman 3 is now actually happening. After reports a few months ago that the film was not moving forward, Gal Gadot has now revealed that she is working with DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran to bring Diana back to the screen. She also emphasises that Wonder Woman is a character that is very close to her heart and that she really loves to portray.

It was after director Patty Jenkins dropped out of the project following some creative differences that the future of the film suddenly became uncertain. If you were worried that a third instalment wouldn't happen, it looks like you can now breathe a deep sigh of relief. It is still unclear who will direct the film, but Patty Jenkins' name has not been mentioned in any way so far.

There is no release date yet, but if everything goes according to plan, Wonder Woman should be back in cinemas in 2025, likely some time after the launch of the DCU with Superman Legacy.