Wolfenstein 3 reportedly in development
If true, this would mark the first proper sequel in the series since The New Colossus.
Swedish Machine Games is reportedly working on the next chapter in the classic Wolfenstein series. This is according to Kotaku and several other sources, who claim that Wolfenstein 3 is now in development. Rumors of a new game in the franchise have been circulating for a long time, and the studio, which is also behind The New Order, The New Colossus, and Youngblood, has long claimed that the series is intended to be a trilogy—and now it seems that the third part may actually become a reality.
Youngblood was, as we know, a spin-off, and if the rumors are true this will be the first "real" sequel in almost a decade. Better late than never, right? As always, it's important to take this with a grain of salt, as nothing has been officially confirmed. But wouldn't it be great if the rumors were true?
Are you hoping for a new Wolfenstein?