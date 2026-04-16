Witchspire will begin its Early Access journey in June

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The Galaxies Spring Showcase has happened once again and served as a prime place to find a ton of updates and news in relation to predominantly upcoming AA and indie titles. One such project that popped up was Witchspire, with Envar Games making an appearance to reveal the Early Access launch date for the game.

Set to debut on PC in its Early Access state, the launch date is planned for June 10, wherein fans will then be able to hop into the survival-crafting adventure to befriend and battle creatures and otherwise construct a sanctuary with other witches in either cooperative or single-player modes.

With the launch date coming up, you can see a few glimpses at Witchspire below.