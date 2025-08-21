Witchspire announced at Gamescom

Witchspire is a newly announced co-op survival game from Stockholm's Envar Games, a studio under Envar Entertainment that has previously contributed to projects such as Valorant and Overwatch. This marks the studio's first original IP, revealed during Gamescom with a debut trailer.

The game can be played solo or with up to three other players, and puts emphasis on crafting gear, taming animals, and battling enemies. Exploration is done in a magical twist — players soar through the skies on broomsticks. From what's been shown so far, base building and other survival staples are very much part of the experience. The studio describes Witchspire as a mix of creativity and challenge, where players shape their own paths in a fantastical world filled with threats, resources, and secrets waiting to be uncovered. The promise of flying traversal and cooperative exploration gives the game a unique identity in a crowded survival genre, and it will be interesting to see how the studio builds on its outsourcing expertise in its own project.

For now, Witchspire is only confirmed for PC, with a planned release on Steam Early Access sometime next year.