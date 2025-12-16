Witchfire sells 500k units, The Reckoning update out now

HQ

Dark fantasy action RPG Witchfire might still be in Early Access, but it has already impressed hundreds of thousands of players across the world. The game has surpassed 500,000 copies sold in Early Access, and boasts 1.7 million wishlists as it eyes up mid-2026 as its full launch date.

The Astronauts has also bolstered Witchfire with plenty of new content in The Reckoning update, which went live over the weekend. The update adds four melee weapons into the game, marking a first for Witchfire, as well as three new firearms and a place to practise using them in the new shooting range.

An interactive bestiary has been added, alongside new bosses, Steam Deck verification, and more. You can find a full list of the patch notes here, and already The Astronauts has responded to player comments about the latest update, with a new patch (0.8.1) rolling out with fixes yesterday.