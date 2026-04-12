Witchbrook was delayed because the developers didn't like the "Harry Potter meets Stardew Valley" comparisons

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It has taken quite a while for Witchbrook to make its arrival, as the indie project has been in full-scale development since 2019. That's rather unheard of territory for an indie project made by an established studio like Chucklefish, but there's a good reason why this became the case.

Speaking with Knowledge, Chucklefish COO, Donna Orlowski, has stated that the delay and the reason why Witchbrook has taken so long to become a reality is down to a change in development direction. When the title was presented to the world, many christened it as "Harry Potter meets Stardew Valley", and this wasn't something the development team was all too comfortable with. Rather they wanted to present something more unique.

"When we went full-on on the project in 2019, we decided to slightly shift the focus from people [who] kept saying, 'It's Harry Potter meets Stardew Valley' to making something more unique. That was the cause of the delay. We're very happy where we are with the development right now. Our focus is on the simulation, so we hope that people, the moment they go into the world, will never want to leave."

We still don't actually know when Witchbrook will make its debut, as only a 2026 release window is attached to the game. Orlowski did touch upon the anticipated launch all the same, noting that it's not something the developer is thinking about, as "this is a business, it's a market, and you can completely fall flat on your face the next day."

Are you excited for Witchbrook?