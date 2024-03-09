Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was the big "winner" at the 2024 Golden Raspberries

The Golden Raspberries, which celebrates the very worst in cinema, took place this weekend, and it was Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey that was the night's big "winner".

The controversial slasher won five out five awards that it was nominated for, and these included worst film, worst director, worst screenplay, worst screen couple and worst remake, rip-off or sequel. Expend4bles led the way ahead of the event with seven nominees, but it only won in two categories on the night: worst supporting actress (Megan Fox) and worst supporting actor (Sylvester Stallone).

The night's winners were selected by Razzie voters, who consisted of "1,179 movie buffs, film critics and journalists from 49 U.S. states and two dozen foreign countries".

