Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II is hitting theatres on 26th March

The sequel to the hugely controversial slasher Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey now has a planned release date. Blood and Honey II is hitting select theatres in the US for three days: 26th, 27th, and 28th March. North American tickets can be purchased from Fathom Events, but it's unclear yet when the film will be premiering in Europe.

The synopsis for the sequel reads: "Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger, and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin, once and for all."

Directed by Rhys Frake, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II stars Scott Chambers as Christopher Robin, Ryan Oliva as Winnie-the-Pooh, and Eddy MacKenzie as Piglet. The film's screenplay was also written by Matt Leslie (Summer of 84).