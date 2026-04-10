Windows 11 is about to get rid of the Control Panel

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Nowadays, we have "Settings", but before that we had "Control Panel" in Windows systems. The old interface for changing Windows settings or accessing hardware and network tools have been a part of the operating system for decades, and the classic Control Panel view is still available for Windows 11, as stated by Tweak Town.

But now Microsoft is migrating everything over to the new Settings app. As stated by Partner Director of Design at Microsoft, March Rogers, the process might take a while due to the complexity of handling old features that have been a part of Windows since the days of floppy disks and CD-ROMs.

"We're working our way through migrating all the old control panel controls into the modern Settings apps. We're doing it carefully because there are a lot of different network and printer devices & drivers we need to make sure we don't break in the process."

The task is not that easy, because the Control Panel's Win32 interface - which supports drivers and hardware via the Device Manager section - dates back decades. It seems that Windows team is working through each and every Control Panel option and feature to bring them to Settings.

It's unclear how long this process will take, but after it has been done, that familiar Control Panel is no more.