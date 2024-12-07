Will Secret Level's Warhammer episode connect with Henry Cavill's project?

HQ

Following departing from The Witcher and the DC Extended Universe and ending his tenure as both Geralt of Rivia and Superman, Henry Cavill has been handed a bunch of time to fill, time that will be spent creating a new Highlander project and also something to do with Warhammer.

Since the Games Workshop franchise is the talk of the town at the moment following the amazing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II launching in September, many have begun to wonder if the incoming Secret Level episode dedicated to the series will have any connection to Cavill's Warhammer project.

To get an answer in regard to this specifically, GamesRadar+ caught up with executive producer Dave Wilson in a recent interview. He stated:

"They're pretty separate right now. I will say, we've been close with Games Workshop for years and I'm a massive Warhammer fan. We did an episode of 40k 20 years ago to the year at Blur [Studios], and it was one of my favorite and proudest moments of my time with Blur. I've been itching to get back to 40k for those two decades. But, you know, these franchises don't belong to us, or anyone in Hollywood, they belong to the creatives in Nottingham who have kept that franchise alive for 40 years, right?

"Whatever Henry is doing and whatever plans we may have, all we really want to do is raise that franchise up a little higher if we can. If we can be complementary to whatever we're doing together, that would be amazing. The truth is there are so many stories to tell in Warhammer that even if there were 10 people trying to tell there would be enough for everybody."

