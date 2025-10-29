Wholesome Snack returns in December for indie-focussed showcase

HQ

This December, we can expect The Game Awards to return and to serve as a combination of an awards recognition platform but also a showcase of what the industry has coming up in 2026 and beyond. Typically, this show focuses on high-profile projects, which is why it's always lovely that there are places to spotlight indies that might not otherwise receive as much love.

To this end, on December 9 at 20:00 GMT/21:00 CET, we can expect the Wholesome Snack showcase to return and to serve as a place to highlight and present over 20 upcoming indie titles. The show's description explains what we can expect as such.

"Tune in to see news on 20+ emotionally resonant video games that inspire optimism, hope, and introspection from independent developers and publishers around the world. Wholesome Snack 2025 will be hosted by Jenny Windom with special appearances from content creators both new and familiar to the community."

A further teaser adds that there will be unexpected surprises, world premieres, and exclusive announcements too. This will all happen within a 30-minute showcase that is described as an "extremely curated" experience.

Will you be checking out Wholesome Snack 2025?