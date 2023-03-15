We've got our hands on the Alienware x14

HQ

As part of the latest batch of Quick Looks, we've got our mitts on the brand new Alienware x14 gaming laptop, which is dubbed the world's thinnest 14" gaming laptop.

Coming with a monster 80 Whr battery for tons of playtime and use without needing to connect up to the mains for a top up, as well as boasting Alienware's Cryo-tech cooling solution to ensure that the device retains a healthy temperature when under maximum stress, this laptop is ideal for those looking for a gaming laptop but are conscious about a device's size and weight.

To see whether this laptop is the one for you, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus gives some brief thoughts and a few helpful facts about the system.