We've got everything you need to know about Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has arrived! From all the heart-pounding action and glorious combat you've seen so far, we're sure you can't wait to get stuck in and start purging Xenos and Chaos in the name of the Emperor. But, if you don't feel quite clued in on everything you need to know before throwing on your power armour, don't worry, as we've got everything you need to know.

Warhammer 40,000 is a vast, expansive universe built intricately over decades. But, you won't need to spend hours researching all the fascinating lore out there if you just want to get stuck into Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, as we've got a video explaining all you need to know about the game - from who you're playing as to the different game modes you can get involved in - down below.

Once you're all caught up to speed and feel ready to join your new battle brothers as a Space Marine worthy of the Imperium, you can check out Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.