Westworld: Season 3 is coming in March

HBO has revealed the release date for Westworld's season 3, which is scheduled to start on March 15, with the news accompanied by a new teaser trailer. The short video lists a few disastrous events in the near future, culminating with an unknown "divergence" in an unknown location, which will occur on February 27, 2058.

Confirmed among the cast are Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, and Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs. You can watch both the teaser and the first trailer for Westworld: Season 3 below.

