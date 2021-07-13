We're taking the fight to the Goon Squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game on today's GR Live

Later this week, Space Jam: A New Legacy will be releasing in cinemas across the globe, bringing the long awaited sequel in the iconic film series to the big screen once again, except this time with LeBron James in the lead role, rather than Michael Jordan. As part of that release, Digital Eclipse is releasing a retro beat'em up style video game to tie-in and accentuate the movie, and we're going to be checking it out on today's GR Live.

Known as Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game, this title sees Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and LeBron James team up to face-off against the Goon Squad as they look to discover the location of the nefarious villains headquarters.

If you're interested in checking out the game, which is available today to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and will be available to everyone on Xbox and PC on July 15, be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where Ben will be hosting.