We're taking a bite out of Maneater on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

We are diving back in to take another at Maneater, as it has recently made its way to Nintendo Switch. This self-described ShaRkPG sees you terrorise the Gulf Coast by playing as a young bull shark that is hungry for revenge. The goal here is to improve the size and strength of your shark by taking on some of the oceans deadliest predators and causing misery for many holiday-goers.

To watch us take a bite out of the first two hours of the game, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. In the meantime though, you can check out our review of Maneater here.