Kirby and the Forgotten Land

We're saving Waddle Dees in Kirby and the Forgotten Land on today's GR Live

Join us as we jump into HAL Laboratory's take on a 3D Kirby game.

Friday was a pretty big day for video games, as it saw three major titles releasing at once. That included Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire Tokyo, Gearbox's Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and HAL Laboratory's Kirby and the Forgotten Land. While we took a look at the former on Friday, today, we're going to be checking out the latter.

That's right, on today's GR Live, we're going to be jumping into Kirby and the Forgotten Land, where our very own David will be exploring this 3D take on a Kirby game, and rescuing as many captured Waddle Dees as he possibly can over the two-hour stream.

Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to join us as we dive into this colourful and delightful title. And until we do start, be sure to read our thoughts on Kirby and the Forgotten Land here.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

