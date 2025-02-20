We're sailing the high seas in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on today's GR Live

HQ

Never change, Like a Dragon, never change. Keep on giving us the wonderfully weird characters and stories that have defined this series for years, and we'll keep playing them. The latest entry in the Like a Dragon series, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, is set to launch in just over a week.

But, we'll be checking it out for an hour today starting at a slightly different time of 15:00 GMT/16:00 CET. We'll still be running the stream for an hour, so don't worry about accidentally diving into some major spoilers.

You can set sail with us on our Twitch and YouTube pages, as well as the GR Live Homepage. If you're looking for some more in-depth views on the game, check out our Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii review here.