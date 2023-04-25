Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Disney Speedstorm

We're racing karts in Disney Speedstorm on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Gameloft's racing title.

Gameloft recently launched its take on the kart racing genre, something that it has created using Disney's many iconic brands and characters. That title is known as Disney Speedstorm, and is currently an Early Access product that requires payment to access, despite being set to be free-to-play when it actually fully launches in the future.

But if you're looking to see how Disney Speedstorm shapes up, you can head to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST today, to catch our very own Rebeca as she hosts and looks to play through an hour of the game.

And until that time, be sure to also read our review of the game here, for a broader array of thoughts and opinions.

REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

Asphalt developers, Gameloft, has created a charmless, impersonal cash grab version of Mario Kart 8 and we're not impressed.

NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

Disney's racing game was confirmed to be delayed earlier this week, but this doesn't prevent Gameloft from building hype with a new trailer.



