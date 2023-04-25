We're racing karts in Disney Speedstorm on today's GR Live

HQ

Gameloft recently launched its take on the kart racing genre, something that it has created using Disney's many iconic brands and characters. That title is known as Disney Speedstorm, and is currently an Early Access product that requires payment to access, despite being set to be free-to-play when it actually fully launches in the future.

But if you're looking to see how Disney Speedstorm shapes up, you can head to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST today, to catch our very own Rebeca as she hosts and looks to play through an hour of the game.

And until that time, be sure to also read our review of the game here, for a broader array of thoughts and opinions.