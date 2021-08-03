We're playing The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles on today's GR Live

On today's stream, we will be diving into both titles contained within The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles which just launched recently for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The pair of 3DS games, which were never previously released outside of Japan, takes place in the 19th century and they follow the courtroom antics of Ryunosuke Naruhodo, an ancestor of the iconic character Phoenix Wright.

To watch us play through the first hour of both titles, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at the same time as usual, 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. In the meantime though, you can check out our review of the game here.