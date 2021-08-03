LIVE
logo hd live | The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

We're playing The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles on today's GR Live

This collection contains a pair of 3DS titles that weren't previously released in the west.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

On today's stream, we will be diving into both titles contained within The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles which just launched recently for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The pair of 3DS games, which were never previously released outside of Japan, takes place in the 19th century and they follow the courtroom antics of Ryunosuke Naruhodo, an ancestor of the iconic character Phoenix Wright.

To watch us play through the first hour of both titles, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at the same time as usual, 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. In the meantime though, you can check out our review of the game here.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy