You're watching Advertisements

We're kicking off this week's streaming schedule by taking a look at Taxi Chaos, a spiritual successor of sorts to the Crazy Taxi series. This arcade racer looks to keep the spirit of the original alive, as it sees you rush to get passengers to their destination speeding through ongoing traffic within a colourful New York-inspired city.

To watch us play through two hours of the game, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage, starting from 3pm GMT / 4pm CET.